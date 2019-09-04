Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In response to the Highland Township Nuisance Proposal, we received the survey by Gil Pringle and some of those who lived in Highland Township all of our life. We love the country agricultural and land conservation of our township. If 94 percent of respondents are opposed, either a percentage doesn't care or you are concerned but didn't make your opinion known (by responding or attending the meetings) the fault lies on your negligence to participate. Our thoughts are with President Trump, if you do not like it here move out.
Let's keep Highland Township the friendly, country township we have lived in for many years.
Gary L. McDannell and Bonita McDannell,
Gettysburg
