Gun measures needed
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In 1959, following college graduation, I volunteered for two years in the U. S. Army. My eight-week basic training was at Ft. Hood, Texas.
We were each issued an M-1 rifle which was kept in the barrack’s gun rack unless we carried it during drills. However, no ammunition was issued until after we had fire range training and no ammunition was kept in the barracks. At the end of the basic training we were told that we were now “trained killers,” a sobering thought at the time and still is today.
The point is the military required weapon training before we were issued guns with ammunition. I am sure that the military now requires much more training in the use of the high powered weapons that are available for purchase today with those large magazine clips. So why not a civilian training requirement before an individual is allowed to purchase these killing machines.Ttraining is required for driving a car, why not for an assault rifle.
As far as the mental health issue, there needs to be a secure register of all individuals who are diagnosed with mental health issues, maybe at the federal health dept. No diagnoses on the register, just names and addresses. This register would have to be checked before a gun purchases and a letter from the treating physician would need to be reviewed before a person was able to purchase a weapon.
Reasonable measures such as this are needed so that we can get a handle on the mass killings that are so common now in the USA.
Niles Ellingson,
New Oxford
