Care for humans
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Today there is an ad in the Gettysburg Times for a cat at the SPCA who needs a home. In the ad there’s a description of the cat and a line that says, “Would you stop in at the shelter and meet me?”
On July 27 (raindate July 28), at 1 p.m., you have the opportunity to stop in at SCCAP’s homeless shelter and take a tour. No cats or dogs here, though. SCCAP’s shelter provides housing to families who are in need of this basic necessity.
If you are like me, no doubt you have been to an SPCA at least once in your life, but have you ever been to a homeless shelter? Just like at an animal shelter, there is nothing to fear. And unlike an animal shelter, there are no cages. All the residents have rooms and rules by which they must abide. The people living here are no different than you and I except some have lost jobs and savings and cannot afford rent any longer while others are escaping domestic abuse. They come to the shelter with their children because they have nowhere else to go.
Unlike at the animal shelter, though, currently they cannot stay 24/7. Due to lack of funding, every day at 8 a.m, the families must leave the shelter and cannot return until 4 p.m. Can you imagine the uproar if all the sheltered cats and dogs were released for eight hours every day? But why is it that more concern is given to animals than our fellow man anyway? Yes, cats and dogs are cute and cuddly and deserve a home. However, aren’t the people to whom we turn a blind eye, who we have marginalized and dismissed, just as worthy and deserving of a place to call home? If we can take a chance on an unknown dog or cat, welcoming it in to our home, surely we can assist our fellow man. Please come and show your support for SCCAP and the homeless and take the tour that has a suggested donation of $10.
In addition to the tour, you will be able to sample local bakery and homemade desserts as well as ice cream donated by the always generous Mr. G’s. If unable to attend, please send checks to 153 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or go to their website to donate (www.sccap.org).
J.R. Scappini,
Gettysburg
