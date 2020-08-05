Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Ah, yes. It’s time for our annual battle with the catalpa worms. A diversion from the gray pallor of our COVID19 pandemic? Perhaps, a little, but a diversion none-the-less. For those of you not familiar, the catalpa worm is black and white, about 2 inches long and a little fat. It only likes to eat the leaves of the catalpa tree – aka bean tree – which is common in our area. My wife and I began our experience with them about 5 years ago when they completely defoliated our very large tree in a matter of weeks, right under our noses - perhaps above our eyebrows would be a better analogy. In my seventy two years of living here we never had them before. We found they are more common in the south and are prized by fishermen as catfish bait. But our goal is to disrupt the life cycle of this worm to as great an extent as possible. Yep! Game on! We’ve succeeded in lessening the damage but not eliminating this pesky worm. Which, given its size, makes a remarkable mess when it is accidentally stepped on. We collect leaves with egg masses on them and gather worms crawling along the ground before they burrow in to begin the next part of their life cycle. We gathered about 160 worms the other morning in about 25 minutes. My wife, Lynn, gets a little girly on me and will only pick them up with a napkin. My bravado allows me to pick them up by hand and deposit them in a bag. She said if one falls down her blouse she’s done! Oh yes, did I mention the worm poop rain coming from the tree limbs? Imagine 100s of worms overhead having nothing better to do than eat and poop. Yeah, wear a hat and cover your coffee cup! Climate change causing them to move north, or do they just find our catalpa leaves more delicious? Not sure but I do know that battling the insect world – which outnumbers us about a gazillion to one – is not an easy task. And one of them might turn into Mothra (gasp)! So far I think this game is a draw. If anyone else out there has a similar problem I’m open to suggestions. Hmm?! Stinkbugs, millipedes, catalpa worms, killer hornets – wow, maybe this game isn’t a draw.
