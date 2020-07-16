I am writing with great concern today over a post that Gettysburg Area School District board member AmyBeth Hodges made on Facebook. She begged people (her own words) to show up to the board meeting on Monday, 7/13, and state their preference that masks not be mandated among GASD students in the fall. First of all, this is scientifically unfound. We know that mask wearing mitigates the transmission of coronavirus. While it may be unrealistic to aim for no transmission, it is prudent to take all measures to reduce the number of transmissions so that we aren't facing a crisis such as the situation in Houston right now, or New York earlier this year. Not only are there high risk students, but there are also likely high risk faculty and staff, as well as household members. It is simply unconscionable to advocate for no or limited masks in schools.
