Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Special thanks to the volunteers and staff at Gettysburg Library for hosting one of my favorite events of the year—the Library book sale at Redding’s Auction service on Table Rock Road which was recently held. I can just imagine how labor intensive it is to physically box and haul the books to the site, unpack them, put them into categories on waist-high tables, and then schedule cashiers and stock enough boxes and carry-out bags. For a very reasonable price, I found some gems—art books, non-fiction reads, gift books, humor selections, and tapes and videos. During the first couple of hours of the sale, there were many book dealers and collectors there as well. So to all the Friends of the Adams County Library, I thank you for your time and effort to make this one of the most successful three days of the year that readers treasure and look forward to. For the rest of the year, we will continue to comb for favorites at the downtown bookstore, located in the library’s basement where we can also donate our books and tapes and know they will find a new home.
Kathy A. Megyeri,
Fairfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.