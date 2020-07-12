Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Jim Hale of the Gettysburg Times should win the Pulitzer Prize for best photo news story picture that appeared in today’s paper showing peaceful co-existence in Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square. The photo captures the tone of this entire election season across the nation. I applaud his ability to convey the messages, emotions and attitudes of voters from both parties in a single photo shoot. Again, an example of a picture that says “a thousand words.” Nice job, Jim!
