This is a response to the letter written by Bruce Bennett that appeared in the Gettysburg Times on April 16 in which he stated that Alex Hayes should be fired for allegedly printing "lies and slander". On the contrary, Mr. Bennett should be praising Mr. Hayes for even printing the letter knowing that it is extremely derogatory of Mr. Hayes. As the editor, Mr. Hayes could simply have not printed it. Yet, being the honest editor that he is, he chose to print it anyway.
