Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Giving Spree on Nov. 7 at the Gettysburg Middle School is a great opportunity for caring and generous neighbors to make our community stronger, healthier, and safer. As a member of the Adams Rescue Mission Board, I have been deeply impressed by the impact that ARM has on some of the neediest members of our community. Not only are lives saved by meeting basic physical needs like food, clothing, and shelter, but lives are transformed through spiritual nourishment and job training. I hope that many of your readers will attend the Giving Spree, make a generous gift to the Adams Rescue Mission, and continue that support throughout the year.
