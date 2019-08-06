Book sale a success
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Adams County Friends of the Library just concluded a very successful annual book sale, raising $19,878 in donations for the Adams County Library System. During the sale, 185 children, 12 and under, received 5 free books each and 84 teachers received a free bag of books for use in classroom instruction. I’d like to thank all our book sale volunteers who worked to make this result possible, including those who sort books weekly at the library garage so we have books for the book sale.
I’d like to thank Schmuck Lumber-Gettysburg for transporting our books, the Adams County Commissioners who allowed the storage of our books at the Human Services Building, J&M Printing for donating their printing services, and Giant Foods for donating paper bags.
Thanks to all those who came out to the book sale and helped us raise the money we did through their purchases. Finally, I’d like to thank the Redding family, Patrick, Doug and Cole Redding, and their employees, for allowing us the use of their fine facility and their courtesy and help.
James Gardner,
Adams County Friends of the Library
