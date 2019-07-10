Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Why is Gallery 30 allowed to block the sidewalk in front of their store with signs and birdhouses? If you park in front of the store you cannot even exit the car on the passenger side.
Tim Weitkamp,
Gettysburg
