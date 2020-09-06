Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am a Vietnam combat veteran. On Oct. 24, 1969, we got hit while on a patrol in the Central Highlands. Of the 10 members of our squad, four were KIA and the remaining six were WIA. I mention this because I feel it gives me the right to ask this question. If the four soldiers (and buddies) who died were “Losers” and “Suckers," what do we call a “Draft Dodger”?
