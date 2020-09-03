A recent joke in one of your articles is about a town offering to name its sewage works after a comedian. It is humorous, but let me add that there is nothing silly about wastewater treatment. Chlorine has saved more human lives than any vitamin pill, and the collection and treatment of sewage provides for the safe use of water for drinking, wildlife, and recreation.
