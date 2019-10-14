Thank you to everyone who volunteered, participated, contributed and donated raffle items to the Yoga for Adams County Community Cats event. Julie Falk and Allayna Miller provided a purrrfect yoga practice and support came from Down Dog Gettysburg, Gettyoga,and Lisa Wolkind, DVM, ACCC founder.
