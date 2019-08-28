Give building to dolls
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I read with interest the fate of the little brown house located at 340 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg. The concept proposed for the site is a community/visitor center with public restrooms, information desk, display cases, offices, rentable event space.
This building is not big enough for all of this plus there is not adequate parking especially free parking. Same problem with the Adams County Arts Council; not enough parking (free that is) except on the street with metered spaces. Plus, Gettysburg already has a visitor’s center located on south Route 97. There are many hotels with conference and meeting rooms available. The Arts Council has a beautiful event room complete with kitchen.
When planning a vacation, most people will research online before making the trip and we have Destination Gettysburg for all the information you would need as well as our local Gettysburg magazine that can be picked up for free at various locations all around town.
So why do we need another visitor center?
Now apparently Mr. Tim Shields wanted to demolish this historic building to build something new. But HARB shot down his idea so he decides to give it to the borough. But the borough should not be allowed to demolish it either. So what can they do with it as is? Restore it for one thing. Use it for an information center with public restrooms and nix the event space. But I have a better idea. Donate the building to me and I will open the first Gettysburg Doll and Toy Museum complete with retail sales area, small research library, museum/display space and a workroom for repairing and restoring dolls. This takes care of the three rooms on first floor. Upstairs is room for an office, storage, sewing room (for mending and, making clothes for naked dolls). This is what I would have done had I been able to purchase the house. And of course the exterior is in dire need of a new paint job. Historic colors.
Think about it. This museum would be a nice addition to the Baltimore Street corridor. Of course it wouldn’t be as large as Mary Merritt’s Doll Museum (which no longer exists) but it would still be a fun place to visit.
Barbara Clements,
Gettysburg
