The time for oblique references and quaint phrasing is over. As measles exploded across the country this year due to the absolute foolishness of parents who choose not to heed the vaccination schedule as advised by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), more vulnerable children were put at unnecessary risk for severe illness, debilitating and lasting effects, and even death. Not only did anti-vaccine parents put the children, especially babies of other people, as well as their very own children at risk for these consequences, so did the parents who needlessly delay vaccination. All of the pertinent statistics can be found at the website of The Centers for Disease Control https://www.cdc.gov/measles/cases-outbreaks.html and this article in the New York Times from September 2019 https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/22/opinion/anti-vaccine-parents.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.