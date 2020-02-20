I write in response to the Feb. 20 letter, the one seasoned with "Hypocrite!" about any charge of immorality voiced from the left. That is rather hard to take in these times unless it is recognized for what it is: a Fox-fed example of "Attack, attack, distract, and attack." It comes from the party that just did an end zone dance to the tune of the "No-Witness Prearranged Acquittal Polka," and after the perpetrator himself admitted having done what he was accused of. It comes from the party whose present standard bearer is accused of sexual assault by 14 women but enjoys the robust support of "evangelicals." It's the party whose leader none of the righteous has the nerve to stand up to, whose leader can list on his CV a website in existence only to count the lies and fictions he's spouted since 2017 (the count is over 15,400, by the way). But it appears that such hypocrisy is the coin of the realm in the public forum these days, and we move on.
