Wheeler photo inspiring
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I simply must commend your photographer (Darryl Wheeler) who captured the moment and the mutual joy of Rottweiler and owner at the West Wind Duving Digs competition. The ball and dog in mid-air, the calm of her owner, and the feat of the athletic effort were captured for us all to see and appreciate. Such things take training, trust, and love. It’s an inspiring picture. Thanks for posting it.
Geoff Patton,
Silver Spring, Md.
