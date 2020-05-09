I write in response to Harry Hartman’s column in the May 9 edition of the Gettysburg Times.
I actually agree with virtually everything Harry has to say. My sole criticism is that his essay lacks information that he would not be expected to know.
During the 20+ years that I have been associated with the borough government I have always felt that the Gettysburg Police Department has been, in many ways, the borough’s punching bag. It eats up one third of the borough’s yearly budget, and therefore is a prime target when it comes to ferreting out reductions. But, it (followed closely by Public Works) is the most vital and visible service provided by the borough. When it comes down to the crunch, would citizens rather have historic preservation or public safety, code enforcement or drivable streets? I do not mean to disparage any borough staff person or function in asking that - all functions are vital but some, as they say, are more vital than others.
Chief Glenny and I (and Borough Manager Gable) have a firm personal and professional relationship. I believe the chief will attest to my strong support for the Gettysburg Police Department officers and mission. When tasked with removing $38,000 per month from the police budget, he and I (mostly he) worked together to come up with an amount that came to about $10,000 short of the goal. That figure would strip the department of all but bare essentials, but it would assure continued full police coverage without furloughs.
Neither the chief nor I want less than full coverage for a number of reasons. First, community safety is a paramount function of the borough. To reduce force levels would mean having, at least for part of the time, one officer on duty, which poses a danger to the community as well as the officer. Domestic violence calls have increased recently. No one wants to send a single officer into a domestic violence situation, and State Police and Cumberland Township backup can be a half hour away. Additionally, while the criminal element is generally a pretty dumb bunch, it would not take a potential perpetrator long to figure out that police protection has been reduced.
But, reality is a hard thing to face. The fact is that borough revenues have dried up while expenses continue at their normal pace. It will not be long before the borough is in deep (to put it mildly) financial doodoo. I believe that Borough Manager Gable should be given all the credit and support that can be rendered, considering the position he is in and the decisions he must make. His dilemma is whether to initiate furloughs now (an employee on furlough retains his/her benefits) or to hope that some sort of state or federal aid will be forthcoming that will save us all. If it does not, then reductions in force (firings) will become necessary. My personal preference is to furlough now rather than wait, possibly in vain, for a white knight. The chief has calculated a means to initiate furloughs with minimal breaks in coverage which will allow (as mentioned) the officers to retain their benefits. I believe that the officers are in agreement. They understand the situation.
Ultimately, council makes the decisions. I understand and appreciate that each councillor has his/her own personal point of view. While I have no vote in the matter, I will certainly advocate for continued police coverage for the safety of the community.
