In 1963 Premier Nikita Krushchev for the Soviet Union and President John F. Kennedy for the United States signed the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. This first nuclear arms control treaty banned the testing of nuclear weapons in the earth’s atmosphere and outer space. Not only was this event a significant advance in arms control, but it was a spectacular personal victory for Dr. Andrei Sakharov, a Soviet scientist who was the creator of the Soviet nuclear weapons capability. He had grown deeply concerned about the adverse environmental and health effects of radioactive fallout from above-ground nuclear weapons testing. As a technical advisor to the Soviet delegation he convinced the Soviet negotiators to revive an old American idea of treaty monitoring by “national technical means” that was ultimately the key to concluding the agreement.
“National technical means” of treaty monitoring meant that each side would be allowed to deploy earth-orbiting artificial satellites instrumented to detect clandestine nuclear explosions. Technical advances that had already been made by the early 1960’s in remote imaging technology — — in optical light and in x-rays and gamma rays — — as well as in satellite launch technology, made such treaty monitoring possible. The idea was that technology made it no longer necessary to rely totally on blind trust in verifying treaty compliance. Sakharov effectively used arguments based on technology to advance the cause of arms control.
Jeff Colvin is a part-time Gettysburg resident and an active member of Gettysburg Democracy for America. He has spent his professional career as a research physicist, first at the Los Alamos National Laboratory and then at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the two US nuclear weapons design laboratories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.