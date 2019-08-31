Michael Cooper-White
I was nine years old when Dinah Washington released a song that soon soared to the top of the charts. “What a Difference a Day Makes” was originally composed in Spanish and translated years later into the English version that sold widely and helped Washington’s career zoom.
A decade later millions of us young men would learn the song’s true meaning as we huddled in suspense the evening of the first Vietnam war draft lottery.
While I had failed a rigorous medical exam for the U.S. Air Force Academy and pilot training, I was clearly fit draft material for Army infantry.
One by one blue capsules with numbers inside were drawn from a huge glass jar. Some of my college buddies groaned as their birth dates were called out early in the process. Their fates were unambiguous; after graduation they were going to war.
Those whose numbers were in the mid-range of 150-250 would live in a prolonged state of limbo, unsure whether they would remain civilians or become soldiers.
August 30 came up number 333. By the sheer luck of the draw, I could forge ahead with career and personal plans that would not be interrupted.
My best friend from high school was born in the same hospital a few hours after me. August 31 ranked number 11, so right after college he enlisted in the Navy, became a jet pilot and is now retired from a long career with a major airline.
Many whose low numbers were drawn that December night in 1969 never came home from Vietnam. Whenever I hear of someone “winning the lottery” I pause and remember all those brothers for whom losing the lottery meant losing their lives.
What a difference a day makes . . .
Andrea Grabenstein
August and September are already difficult months with going back to school, but for this Overdose Awareness Day, forget the stigmas and be an advocate for change long after Aug. 31.
Raising awareness on overdosing has been an undertaking around the world for far too long, but it’s one that isn’t going away without a real conjoined effort from everyone.
The only trend with the overdose crisis is there is no trend; there are no categories victims fall in, no box you can check off just by looking at someone. Addiction can happen to anyone, and stigmas don’t help the people coming to terms with their grief.
The days after the candle-lit vigils, most of us go back to our lives, but for too many people, overdose awareness doesn’t end at midnight Aug. 31. It’s important to advocate for education and destroy the judgement surrounding substance abuse.
Open your eyes to the realization there is no typecast, stand in solidarity, Reach out to your friends, volunteer, find support groups, talk to your doctor, tell your kids if addiction runs in the family.
Overdose awareness events are amazing ways to learn and support those grieving, but if most people don’t show support again until next year, well, what’s that Dr. Seuss quote?
“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
Adam Michael
Earlier this week I sent a letter out to several principals of Adams County schools to let them know that I am in the midst of planning an education page for the Gettysburg Times that could run from one to four times a month. The frequency will depend on how often I’m able to find compelling stories throughout our Adams County schools.
I figured it can’t hurt to provide some of that same shameless self-promotion here, in case any of our loyal readers have some outside-the-box ideas that might look sharp in the section.
When I was a sportswriter, I looked for ways to make the students the primary storytellers while allowing coaches to provide perspective that shaped the framework of each story. I would like to transfer that model, if possible, to other developments within and around our educational facilities.
I’m looking for stories highlighting programs that develop unique learning opportunities and teachers that have infectious personalities. Last, but not least, I’d love to write stories on students who stand out for their extracurriculars or their hobbies outside of school.
The best way to promote a program is to give us at least a week’s notice before it kicks off. I know that’s not always possible, but it would help me out immensely. In addition, I’m considering creating a calendar of upcoming events specific to non-athletic activities to which the community is invited. This will not only help inform the public of events they can attend, but will also help me generate some story ideas.
The best way to reach me is by e-mail at amichael@gettysburgtimes.com. I can also be reached in my office at 717-339-2072, typically between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Please let me know if you have any additional thoughts regarding how this section might best serve the community.
Jim Hale
I’m dissatisfied with my thumbs.
The young people I know all cradle their phones in both hands and type with both thumbs flying.
I, on the other hand, hold my phone in one hand and deploy a single finger from the other to Peck. Things. Out. Very. Slowly.
It’s especially frustrating because, after decades of churning out copy for a living, I can type really fast on an old-fashioned qwerty keyboard. Sentences appear on the screen almost as quickly as I think them, and I’m barely aware of my fingers moving.
Like the “quick brown fox” in traditional typing exercises, I guess I need to jump over the generational fence and learn to thumb-type. Surely there are some online games or something to help me learn. I’ll keep you posted. Eventually, I’ll file a Reporter’s Notebook piece that I’ve written on my phone.
Charles Stangor
The SCCAP homeless shelter got a reprieve this week, receiving a $450,000 commitment from WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital that will keep it open 24/7 for the next three years. The shelter, which serves 60 families every year, has recently been closed during the day due to lack of funding.
The money is welcome news and it displays remarkable vision and compassion from a private foundation. The words that accompanied WellSpan’s announcement spoke volumes about its commitment to the health of county residents through community-based intervention.
Acknowledging the crucial role of factors external to the individual, hospital president Jane Hyde said in the SCCAP news release “We have a shared belief with SCCAP that a person’s health and wellness is directly influenced by aspects of their lives that are sometimes out of their control.”
Emphasizing the importance of community, Hyde said “At WellSpan, we believe in knowing our patients and caring for the whole person – including those factors that go beyond the walls of the hospital or doctor’s office.”
Adams County, as well as countless others in the U.S., is sadly the home to widespread poverty, where 8 percent of residents live below the poverty line and thousands more live below the level of a living wage. These people are primarily working poor, trying their best to care for themselves and their kids.
The importance of helping our most-needy residents was also displayed by the recent outpouring of contributions from individuals and other organizations in the community who responded when the shelter lost funding last month.
SCCAP Executive Officer Megan Shreve said “All of us at SCCAP are extremely grateful for the support we’ve received over the past two months from so many individuals and organizations in the community. The lives of local families are changed because of this support and we are so deeply appreciative.”
Kudos to WellSpan for their generosity.
Alex J. Hayes
Alternate versions of history are as American as apple pie.
Take the history of the phrase “as American as apple pie.”
Many readers called me this week to alert me to a September 2019 Smithsonian article that claimed “The phrase ‘as American pie” would not be coined until a 1924 advertisement in the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Times for men’s suits.”
I was excited to learn our newspaper was so instrumental in coining such a famous saying. I instantly texted some friends. A college professor in our group (oddly the math professor and not either of the history professors) did his own research. According to wordhistories.net, the phrase appeared in a 1920 article in The Sun and the New York Herald.
To further complicate the issue, another Smithsonian article — this one from September 2017 — questions whether apple pie is even American.
“In fact, the first recorded recipe for apple pie was written in 1381 in England, and called for figs, raisins, pears, and saffron in addition to apples,” the article states.
It may be a while before I can look at apple pie again before getting a headache. Give me a slice of Pennsylvania Dutch shoo fly, and don’t tell me anything about its history.
