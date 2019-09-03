Trump recently said, “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” What a great way to influence the Jewish vote. Nearly three-quarters of Jewish voters voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and nearly 80 percent voted for Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections. Perhaps the percentage voting Democratic will be greater in 2020.
Loyalty to whom? Not to him; he meant to Israel. Trump thinks he’s a great friend of Israel. He moved the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and he recognized Israeli rule over the Golan Heights which Israel captured in the six-day war in 1967. So if you’re a Jew and you don’t support Trump, you’re not loyal to Israel. Trump clearly takes it for granted that Jews are or should be loyal to Israel.
Studies show that the main anti-Semitic hate theme worldwide is that diaspora Jews are more loyal to Israel than to the country in which they live. The Global 100 study released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in 2015 found that more than 30 percent of adult Americans polled believe Jews have dual loyalty; up to 75 million Americans believe their Jewish co-citizens are more loyal to Israel than to the U.S. If the interests of Israel are opposed to those of the country where a Jew lives, an anti-Semite can accuse the Jewish citizen of siding with the Israeli interest, saying, in effect, “you are not really one of us.”
That belief provides fertile ground for many other anti-Semitic tropes, such as the idea that Jews want to control the world. In the U.S., an ADL study revealed that 16 percent of Americans believe Jews have too much power in the business world; the same percentage said they believe Jews have too much power in international financial markets; 12 percent were of the opinion that Jews have too much control over the U.S. government; the same percentage thought Jews have too much control over global media.
No wonder that the recent murder of eleven Jews in a synagogue in Pittsburgh was followed by the release of a 2017 FBI publication that reported 60 percent of all religiously-biased hate crime incidents in the U.S. were anti-Jewish, far exceeding the figure for other religions.
Trump’s use of anti-Semitic sentiments goes back to well before his presidency. He reiterates one of the oldest Jewish stereotypes, the idea that Jews are good with money. In a 1991 book, the former president of the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino wrote that Trump told him, “The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes every day.” During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump declared that Jewish donors wanted a candidate they could buy: “You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money. That’s okay, you want to control your own politician,” he told the members of Republican Jewish Coalition. At his rallies, he ranted against “globalists;” the word itself has always been anti-Semitic code for “Jewish.”
As president, Trump has regularly implied that American Jews are more loyal to Israel than to the United States and that they are essentially guests in this country. At the White House Hanukah party in December, he told the assembled American Jews that Israel was “your country.” At the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering in April, he referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “your prime minister.” And when white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched in Charlottesville last year, chanting "Jews will not replace us,”" Trump said of this group's clash with counterdemonstrators that there were "some very fine people on both sides."
Anti-Semitism has a long history. During the mid-fourteenth century, at the time of the Black Death, Jews were accused of poisoning food, wells, and streams, and were burned at the stake. There have been multiple variations on this theme. The blood libel asserted that Jews kidnapped and murdered Christian children to use their blood to bake matzo during Passover. The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, the most notorious and widely distributed anti-Semitic publication, still circulates on the internet. And in modern times, more than six million Jewish children, women, and men were tortured and murdered – the Holocaust – simply because they were Jews.
Trump said he’s “the chosen one,” but he’s not. The Archangel Gabriel said to God. “There's a man to see you. His name's Cohen, claims to represent the Jewish people on earth.” “Show him in,” replied God. Cohen came through the Pearly Gates. “Lord, the Jews are wondering if you could answer one question.” “Certainly. Go on.” “Is it true that we are your Chosen People?” “Yes.” “We are definitely your Chosen People?” “Yes.” “Well, Lord, the Jews are wondering if you could choose somebody else and leave us alone.”
