There are many events like January’s annual March for Life that the national media refuses to cover. Another similar event that is scheduled for next weekend is the second “National Day of Mourning” that will memorialize the murder of 20 million aborted black babies.
The first National Day of Mourning in 2011 protested Kermit Gosnell’s abortion clinic in Philadelphia. Gosnell, who is black, was also the subject of the highly acclaimed 2018 film: “Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer” that despite great reviews, found few theaters to carry the film. It is, however, available on DVD.
Event organizers describe the National Day of Mourning as “a processional — as in funeral,” that brings to light Planned Parenthood’s “socially engineered master plan called The Negro Project.” In 1939, Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood the country’s largest and most celebrated abortion mill that systematically targets black women for abortion, said the project was to discourage “the defective and diseased elements of humanity” from their “reckless and irresponsible swarming and spawning.”
In order to expedite her plan, Sanger enlisted, of all people, black ministers, to convince their congregations to use contraception clarifying, “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population and the minister is the man who can straighten out the idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.”
Contemporary black abortion rates would no doubt meet with Sanger’s liking.
According to ProtectingBlackLife.org, which collected and analyzed statistics from the 2010 census, 78 percent of Planned Parenthood facilities are in primarily black neighborhoods. Their largest cheerleaders are affluent white leftists who faithfully boast the facade of championing the cause of disadvantaged blacks.
Sanger’s plan was nothing short of eugenics for Black America.
Black leftists unending cry of “racism” and “Black Lives Matter,” are always mute on Planned Parenthood’s racist population control design.
According to Guttmacher Institute since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 that legalized abortion, black women have participated in over one-third of all abortions in the U.S. despite being only 6.6 percent of the nation’s women of childbearing age.
In New York City alone, six out of ten black children are killed before their birth making the Big Apple, the nation’s Abortion capital of America. This equates to nearly 20 million abortions, which is three times the total number of slaves in the South during the time of the Emancipation Proclamation.
If you look up the definition of genocide in the United Nations Charter 20 million abortions more than qualifies. Yet, such racial genocide is being promoted by black activist leaders.
Where is the Black Lives Matter folks when the most innocent black lives are being slaughtered by the tens of thousands annually? Their silence proves that their movement, if that’s what you can call it, is directly aligned with the Democratic platform that endorses abortion even when it means killing their own.
When it comes to abortion, only some black lives matter.
It’s a case of Democrats killing off future Democrats, and they can’t blame this one on the Republicans. The Democrats are no friend to Black America, yet most have no clue, or simply dismiss it as a matter of politics. In actuality, it remains the nation’s best-known secret.
One might think black lawmakers would do more to preserve the lives of a new generation of black children, but that runs counter to the Democratic Party Platform. Once again, the immediacy of politics overrides everything – even the most vulnerable among us.
Missing in action are those few, yet quite formidable black conservatives like Thomas Sowell, Condoleezza Rice, Walter Williams, and Shelby Steele who rarely mention abortion let alone make it an issue.
A couple of years back, there was a huge outcry to take down a huge Manhattan billboard that featured a picture of a young, pregnant, black woman that said: “The most dangerous place for an African American is in the womb.”
How pathetically sad, but true.
