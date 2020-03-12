Last summer, my organization, the Gettysburg Democracy for America, hosted a table at the Gettysburg Heritage Festival. During the day, I had the pleasure of hearing from dozens of festival goers as they stopped by our tent to talk about current issues and events. The people I spoke with came from all across the political spectrum and the conversations were polite and interesting. The one issue that we all agreed on was the importance of driving down the high cost of prescription drugs. That’s not too surprising. Annual spending on prescription drugs now exceeds $450 billion nationwide and is rapidly becoming one of the biggest cost drivers in our healthcare system.
According to the Healthcare Value Hub at Altarum (source: http://bit.ly/2TavYLI), in 2018, 1 in 5 Pennsylvanians did not fill a prescription due to cost. 1 in 6 Pennsylvanians skipped doses or cut pills in half to save money. And, 2 in 3 Pennsylvanians are worried that the prescriptions they need will become unaffordable in the future. The same polling shows that 9 in 10 Pennsylvanians across party lines support a range of policy solutions that would lower prescription drug prices.
