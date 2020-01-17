Each year when the New Year rolls around, we tend to take inventory of the various areas our lives – perhaps physically, financially, socially, spiritually, our family life, or our community life. We vow we will try to do better and set goals, hoping we somehow will keep them this time. I’d like to add one: politically.
First, I hope that each person will vow to do better at learning about the issues. Our lives are greatly impacted by what goes on in politics; without accurate facts, you will not have accurate conclusions. If you don’t know where to start, contact your local political committee. Also, most Representatives and Senators send out email blasts to which you can subscribe. It’s a good start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.