On Election Day, Nov. 5, we will vote whether to amend the Constitution of Pennsylvania. I am including an overview of Marsy’s Law so that we can be informed voters.
Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas was a 21-year-old university student when she was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only days after the murder, Marsy’s mother stopped at a grocery store after visiting her daughter’s grave. There she was confronted by her daughter’s murderer who had been released on bail. No one considered it necessary to alert the family of the ex-boyfriend’s status and he continued to harass the family until he was convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.