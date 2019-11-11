The “war to end all wars”, or the “Great War” as it was known to others, ended officially on June 28, 1919 with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles. This brought to a close the struggle between the Allied nations and Germany also referred to as World War One. However, the actual fighting ceased over seven months earlier on Nov. 11, 1918. It was the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when the actual Armistice went into effect.
In November 1919 President Woodrow Wilson declared Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words beginning his address – “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the Country’s service and with gratitude for the victory….”
Stan Clark is a United States Marine and the Adams County Veterans Affairs Director. Please contact him at 717-337-9835 or sclark@adamscounty.us if you have any questions or comments regarding Veterans Affairs or Benefits.
