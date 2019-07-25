We have been working on a study of “Poverty in Adams County” for the past several months.
We’ve learned a lot of things about poverty (it’s widespread) and its causes (a severely distorted job market that requires 65% of the workforce to leave the county for work and a very tight – and expensive – rental market, among others). We also learned that poverty in Adams County is pretty durable. After 10 years of economic recovery, local organizations like the food pantry, the soup kitchen, and the homeless shelter face steady or growing demand. In short, the current Adams County economy does not and cannot create the jobs to lift its population out of poverty – even with 65% of the workforce leaving the county for their work.
And, we’ve learned that the extensive network of churches and nonprofits that provide social services – Prison Society, SCCAP, the Soup Kitchen, Ruth’s Harvest, CARES, etc. – gets no help from the county, the Borough, or the townships. Many are facing financial difficulties and, in fact, the Survivor shelter for victims of domestic violence recently closed its doors and the Adams County Homeless Shelter, run by SCCAP, has been forced to reduce its hours of operation.
We have a long way to go with the study and there are things we don’t understand yet. Why is there almost no public housing in Gettysburg? Where do the working poor get child care? Or basic medical care? Why is there such a shortage of mental health and drug counseling resources?
One issue we have focused on is incarceration. At the 2019 Housing Conference, Matthew Desmond, author of the best-seller “Evicted,” commented that eviction is both a symptom of poverty as well as a cause. Certainly, poor people are more likely to be evicted, but Desmond also found that, for people perhaps a few steps up the ladder, one slip that led to eviction also was an elevator ride back to poverty: during the emergency search for housing, job and savings were gone and the family was back at the bottom of the ladder.
It appears to us that incarceration, similarly, is both a symptom and a cause of poverty. Certainly, for a variety of reasons, poor people are more likely to be incarcerated: they’re less likely to have effective legal representation, less likely to make bail, etc. But our experience working at SCCAP with prisoners working off community service requirements suggests that incarceration is also a cause of poverty.
Any time in jail is, like eviction, an elevator ride back to the ground floor. Even incarceration as short as 10 days is likely to cost the inmate his or her job and a month inside will probably cost them their housing as well. If these were all people who had been convicted of a violent felony or a serious drug offense or domestic violence, this tradeoff might make sense. Our research suggests this isn’t always the case.
At any given moment, 100 people who have not been convicted of any crime are lodged in the county jail because they couldn’t make bail or failed to pay a fee or fine. Fees and fines are assessed for every person who enters the criminal justice system, and any missed or late payment means increased fines – and often a return to jail. The numerous “contempt of court” citations in this newspaper’s “most wanted” feature are usually for failure to pay fees or fines.
Lack of a housing plan can also prolong a stay in jail. If the plan hasn’t been approved, a person otherwise eligible for release will remain in jail. Finding housing in a town with essentially no vacant property can be difficult, especially when your living arrangement when you were arrested will probably be rejected.
More than 60% of the charges filed annually are misdemeanor DUI/DWI, drug, or “public order” charges. We don’t mean to minimize these charges. Indeed, some may reflect more serious crimes that are being pled down to a misdemeanor. But the costs and negative impacts of incarceration are one reason criminal justice systems around the country are looking for ways to reduce incarceration.
Another factor that keeps inmates on the treadmill is the lack of a transition program to help inmates return to life outside prison. Transition programs typically help ease a prisoner’s passage back into civilian life. It addresses issues such as job skills, housing, and decisionmaking skills.
Our neighbors, Franklin and York counties, both have effective transition programs. Four of the six Pennsylvania counties (Blair, Lycoming, Mercer, Northumberland) in the same size range as Adams County also have transition programs.
Jurisdictions around the country are seeking ways to reduce prison populations and to find alternatives to incarceration for minor offenses. Such a reconsideration is overdue in Adams County.
