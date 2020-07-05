Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The recent comments by Commissioner Qually far exceeded bad taste. They were egregious. Yet again he displays the critical lack of mental and emotional stability for the office he holds. He should resign immediately before another provocative outburst. By law, he will have to be replaced by another Democrat. Please let it be one that is not of the radical Left and shares the sensibilities and values held by the vast majority of Adams County citizens.
