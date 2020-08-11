Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
It is easy to become cynical when looking at our politics and the state of our political system. Lying politicians, attacks on our Constitution, and constant fighting are now the norm. Politicians seem more concerned with their re-election than solving the nation’s problems. We are now suffering through the corona virus pandemic, a deep recession, and protests against racism. There seems no end to the nightmare. But then along comes the Lincoln Project. Suddenly there is a flicker of light amid the darkness. Maybe we can start to believe in this system again.
The Lincoln Project is a political action committee formed in late 2019 by a group of prominent Republicans and former Republicans. Their goal is to defeat Donald Trump and his supporters in the US Senate. Founders include some you may know, and others you may not. George Conway is the husband of Kellyanne Conway, Advisor to President Trump. Steve Schmitt was the campaign manager for John McCain’s 2008 Presidential campaign. John Weaver oversaw McCain’s 2000 campaign, and Rick Wilson is a media consultant. On their website they describe the Project as “Protecting democracy and defeating candidates who have abandoned constitutional oaths”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.