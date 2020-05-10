I stand behind and applaud our federal elected official, our state elected officials and our two Republican County commissioners. They have finally had enough and are taking a stand against the politically-inclined maneuvers of our lameduck governor regarding moving Adams County closer to re-opening business operations. Both Dauphin and Lebanon County officials have stated that they will move their counties to “yellow” status protocols on Friday, May 15, with or without the governor’s approval.
It has come time to take our sovereignty back from the dictator in Harrisburg. All three Adams County commissioners along with commissioners and elected officials from York County need to make a similar combined announcement at a press conference planned for Tuesday at Gene Latta Ford in Hanover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.