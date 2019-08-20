In March of last year, Trump said, “Trade wars are good, and easy to win.” That’s not what the facts say.
American consumers and businesses are paying for this war in three ways. First, prices are going to rise. Businesses that depend on materials and equipment imported from other countries are already absorbing most of the added cost of obtaining these resources. That means companies have lower profits and less money to invest in growth, so fewer workers will be hired.
Consumers will begin paying higher prices when steep tariffs will be applied to goods imported from China beginning December 15. Last week, Trump delayed the imposition of these tariffs so as not to hurt consumers doing their back-to-school and holiday shopping. Didn’t Trump say China will be paying? To the contrary, the estimated cost of the tariffs is $680 per American family – a tax increase with a different name.
Second, our trading partners are also among our biggest lenders. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates the U.S. budget deficit could swell to $1 trillion by next year; the money to pay for it has to come from somewhere. The trade deficit Trump complains about also provides foreign countries with an incentive and the money to lend to us; they have to do something with all the dollars they earn on their exports to the U.S. One thing keeping interest rates somewhat lower so far is the financing of U.S. debt by America’s trading partners, including China, the largest foreign lender. If the trade gap shrinks, for whatever reason, China won’t have as much incentive to lend, and interest rates could rise significantly.
Third, U.S. businesses will lose sales and market share. A trade war by definition means that if you impose tariffs and restrictions on other countries, they will place tariffs and restrictions on the goods and services they buy from the U.S., making our companies less competitive and their products more expensive in foreign markets. Once an American business loses a contract to sell its products overseas, it can take a long time to win that business back, if it even can. Their customers will find other, perhaps more dependable, suppliers while the trade war is waged. The Trump administration has already paid $28 billion to farmers for their losses, but it doesn’t begin to make them whole. Ask the farmers and growers in Adams County how they’re faring.
Many well-paying American jobs are at risk in a trade war. In 2017, the United States exported $60 billion worth of auto parts, $56 billion of civilian aircraft, $52 billion of new cars and trucks, and $51 billion of pharmaceuticals. China, world’s second largest economy, is an important market for U.S. goods and services. For example, GM sells more Cadillacs and Buicks there than it sells here. That’s only goods. The U.S. has been primarily a service economy for decades; today, about five times as many jobs are in the service sector, such as finance, media, transportation, and retail, than in goods-producing sectors, such as manufacturing and mining.
Perhaps most important is the ripple effects on corporations of the uncertainty created by the trade war. Most companies make plans looking five to ten years into the future, and invest in assets which have a useful life of 10-20 years. But with each new tariff announcement, their planning and investing assumptions become less stable. A 2016 study by economists at Northwestern University, Stanford University, and the University of Chicago quantified the uncertainty caused by fluctuations in trade policy. They found that increases in their uncertainty index were associated with reduced investment and slower hiring. More recently, Moody’s Analytics, a financial firm, found that changes in business confidence and economic-policy uncertainty appear to predict changes in corporate capital spending.
None of this sounds like winning to me. The risk of a recession is on the rise, but the American manufacturing sector is already experiencing one. The manufacturing sector shrunk by 1.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, and another 1.2 percent in the second quarter. In July, it is estimated that it contracted 0.4 percent. A recession occurs when an economy contracts in two consecutive quarters.
Trump inherited a strong economy, and until now, he has managed to not screw it up. In fact, it’s the only issue on which he’s above water in voters’ favorability ratings. A deteriorating economy is bad news for him and, of course, regular Americans. But it could perversely be good news for Democrats, not only by weakening Trump’s strongest case for reelection, but also by giving Democratic candidates an opportunity to make their case for how they would show stronger economic leadership.
Meanwhile, do your holiday shopping early.
