Thirty one people were killed in the El Paso and Dayton shootings. The public is thoroughly disgusted with these mass shootings. Ninety perent of us want expanded background checks on weapon purchases (Washington Post 2013). So will we enact effective gun legislation? The smart money says no. For years Americans have paid much more for prescription drugs than other developed countries. 80% say the costs are too high and want Congress and the President to do something about it (Kaiser Family Foundation 2019). So far there has been a lot of talk, but no action. Scientists tell us that the earth is warming because of human actions, and this warming is an existential threat to us as a species. You would think politicians would be scrambling to address the issue. Nope. We can’t even get a climate debate on the Senate floor, and our Executive Branch is actively working to negate climate science and continue reliance on fossil fuels.
So why can’t we confront issues, debate proposals, and enact potential solutions? There are plenty of reasons why we don’t, but here is a big one: money in politics. A quick look at how we finance our elections, and how politicians get elected and stay elected will tell you a lot about why we can’t get anything done even if the vast majority of us are in favor of actions.
Over the past 40 years the Supreme Court has radically expanded the constitutional rights of corporations. The most impactful decision came in 2010 in a ruling on Citizens United vs the Federal Election Commission. In a 5-4 decision, the Court granted corporations first Amendment rights. This meant that corporate political spending was now protected speech. The effects have unleased a wave of consequences. Among them are the erosion of faith in the integrity of democracy and a deluge of money that has drowned our political system. Big money and big donors now dictate our polices, and those policies may not mirror the views of ordinary Americans. Call this the Dred Scott decision of the 21st Century.
Here’s a look at how this decision has swamped the political system with unlimited, anonymous contributions. The total price tag for the 2016 elections was $6.5 billion. Approximately $4 billion went to the Congressional races while $2.5 billion was spent on the Presidential race (Campaign Finance Watchdog.org 2017). The 2018 Congressional elections exceeded $5 billion (Campaign Finance Watchdog 2019). This kind of spending is in sharp contrast to other developed countries. For instance, Canada has spending limits for the Country’s Parliamentary elections that range from $12,000 to $90,000 on average. In contrast, candidates for the Congressional House spent close to $500,000 on average while Senate candidates spent about $1.5 million per race (Center for Responsive Politics 2018).
Once in office elected officials depend on contributions for their next campaigns. Corporations and wealthy individuals are happy to oblige. In 2018, the National Rifle Association (NRA) dispersed $5.1 million to elected officials (Center for Responsive Politics 2019). The pharmaceutical industry has also been a consistent major contributor. Big Pharma contributed $17.2 million to candidates and elected officials in 2018 (Center for Responsive Politics 2019). However, the oil and natural gas industry topped them all in 2018 with $103.5 million in contributions (Center for Responsive Politics 2019). Is it any wonder we can’t implement effective background checks, lower drug prices, or address climate change?
Democratic Presidential candidates are currently offering up numerous policy proposals. That is well and good. But how do they plan to implement any of them if these corporate and wealthy individual juggernauts do not agree? Maybe these candidates need to spend more time discussing campaign finance laws and less time on policy proposals that may never see the light of day.
Unless we address this money in politics problem we will lose our democratic system. Rebuilding it will be difficult and possibly violent. Government of, by, and for the 1% will lead to nothing but anger, pessimism, and despair. In his 2011 book Oligarchy, Jeffrey Winters surveyed centuries of human history. What he found was concentration of power by a narrow elite leads to military defeats or revolutions. If we want to avoid these outcomes, our political system needs to change. We should start by addressing money in politics.
