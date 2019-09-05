The invitation came as a pleasant surprise. At age 85, county representatives of his political party asked him to run for an open school board seat in his district. He agreed. After several meetings with party leaders, a campaign was planned. Not surprisingly, taxes were a key issue.
He and his wife were born in this community and they raised their family there. When they were starting out, money was tight, and property taxes were a burden that at times seemed unreasonable. He had some serious opinions about how school taxes were levied, and how the money was spent. In his mid-thirties, he ran for a commissioner’s slot in the county. He campaigned on fiscal responsibility, cutting taxes, and rethinking taxation to fund public education. He wanted some relief, and he was willing to pursue options for making that happen. If there was a way to lessen his tax burden, and he was willing to help find it.
The campaign involved a number of interviews with local newspapers, the creation of several campaign brochures, and a Meet-the-Candidates evening that was recorded for posterity. There was little doubt where he stood on the issue of property taxes and education. He made it through the primary election, but in the general election he lost. Even so, he felt good that he had taken the time to express himself and share his current thinking.
As the planning continued for his run for the school board a half-century later, once again there were newspaper interviews, the creation of campaign brochures, and a public debate. He was up for all of them, particularly the debate. He anticipated that the county commissioner campaign might come up, and he was ready for that to happen. Not surprisingly it came up very early the evening of the debate.
After opening comments from each candidate, the moderator began asking questions. She had done her homework, and she made him her first target. Rhetorically and in a rather smug tone, she asked, “Sir, do you mind if I open with a tough question for you? You ran for county commissioner in 1969. In reviewing your stated stand on school property taxes, you’ve certainly changed your tune. Are you a flip-flopper? Why should voters trust a person who changes his position on the issues? Does your switch call your integrity into question?”
He smiled then responded.
“Well, to start that was three questions not one, and no, I don’t mind at all; that’s why we’re here tonight.
“As you point out, I did have some very specific opinions about property taxes and public education in that campaign. At the time, they represented how I felt and how I thought. They were drawn from the perspective of what I knew at the time and the strong influence of my life experiences. And when that failed campaign was over, I didn’t move to a desert island, nor did I pull a Rip Van Winkle for the next fifty years.
“Life and the experiences it offers, good and bad, pleasant and painful, simple and complex, affirming and challenging tend to support or call into question your views, your opinions, and how you see your world and your role in it. Only by challenging your views, your opinions, and your beliefs can you sincerely refine them to best fit the times in which you’re living. Sure there are certain tenants of your belief system that will never change, but from this old man’s experience, there are whole lot more that evolve over time. As you change they change with you causing you to confront and challenge the views you hold.
“All of that said, I’ll freely concede that you got me--I’ve changed. Call it flip flopping, call my integrity into question, and raise the question of public trust if you feel the need. If your goal for these questions was to demonstrate that I’ve changed over the last half century, you did, and I thank you for doing so. I’ve grown, expanded my views about many topics, and opened myself to new opinions and lines of thought. I think Darwin called that evolving.
“And by the way my young friend, if we didn’t change our view of life, if we didn’t remain open to new ideas, and if we weren’t willing to challenge our own thinking based on the exigencies of life, we would all have probably ridden horses to this meeting tonight.
“Now, if you wish to talk more about how I felt fifty years ago, please do so. But if you want folks to learn more about me as a candidate for a school board seat, let’s focus on how I’ve come to view the issues that confront us today. Choice is yours!”
Dr. Mike McGough is a York College professor who lives in Abbottstown.
