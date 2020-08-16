The growth of Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry has been a bipartisan success story over the last ten years; I had the privilege of supporting some of these measures in the House. The significant growth of this industry has created thousands of local jobs and generated over $1.4 billion through the state’s impact fee. This has happened through responsible oversight by both republican and democrat governors and legislators. Despite rhetoric from environmental activists that hydraulic fracturing hurts air quality, methane emissions have dropped more than 75% over the past decade. However, the Klinger Family Sawmill is a local example of the continuing regulatory changes needed.
Shortly after taking office I met the owner of Klingers Family Sawmill and he described the regulatory nightmare he endured. In loading logs off-road, they had to cross a small seasonal stream with heavy equipment. For this he was fined by three separate agencies (DEP, PA Fish and Boat and the US Fish and Wildlife). To help come into compliance, he asked for the rules and regulations from each. All agencies had different, and sometimes conflicting, requirements. This frustrating situation was resolved only with the intervention of former Congressman Todd Platts.
