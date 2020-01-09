Most people like surprises, but not when the surprise is an unexpected medical bill. So, just what is a surprise medical bill? It is a bill from a health provider who is not a part of a patient’s insurance network of approved practitioners related to coverage. Usually this occurs when a patient is having a procedure at a facility within the insurer’s network and the health provider does not have a contractual arrangement with the insurance company, the HMO, or the PPO. They are not even employees of the hospital where the patient is undergoing tests or care. Typically, the surprise medical bills come from anesthesiologists, radiologists, pathologists, emergency room physicians, as well as some behavioral health specialists. Additional sources of “surprise” bills can be ambulance services, clinical laboratories, and special radiologic labs performing tests such as MRIs and PET scans. The rates for the services of these practitioners is much higher than the negotiated rates by the insurance company for similar services. The patient receives a bill for the service because the provider was not part of the insurer network or an employee of the hospital — Surprise!
Advocates for both sides — — patients and doctors — — have been lobbying Congress to influence the outcome of legislation concerning surprise medical bills. There are groups representing out-of-network providers such as TeamHealth and DoctorPatient Unity who present ads with scary scenarios such as ambulances arriving at closed rural hospitals. In turn, patient advocacy groups show equity firms (they control some of the out-of-network physician groups) making decisions about health care in a dark room. Despite the conflict, Kaiser Family Foundation stated that 78% of all adults want the surprise medical bills fixed even if it means lower payments to providers.
Mary Frances Colvin has spent forty years as a health care professional, working in hospitals, home health and hospice, the U. S. Food and Drug Administration, and the U. S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. She is an active member of the Health Care Task Force of Gettysburg Democracy for America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.