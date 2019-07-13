Vanessa Pellechio
We seem to luck out in the intern department whenever students join us for part of the summer. I love teaching what I do to others, and this summer was no exception.
Hannah and Madison jumped right in and helped with anything that was needed from the huge pile of cop reports to running to crash scenes for us. I’m grateful for their work this summer, and I hope being in the newsroom inspired them a bit like it did for me when I was their age.
When I was in college, I shadowed a reporter for a day – not for a school assignment. That job shadow opportunity landed me an internship, while I was a college student. They didn’t classify it as an internship, though. They hired me as a part-time reporter, which made me realize I could do this for a living.
It was not easy by any means, but I loved the energy of being in the newsroom. I enjoyed meeting people.
It’s something I still feel fortunate to do to this day. I just want Hannah and Madison to know their work was appreciated here and look forward to seeing their bylines in the future.
Hannah Pollock
I always hate when my favorite television shows end. The series finale either answers all of my dying questions and fulfills how I think the show should end or it completely falls flat and doesn’t make any sense.
So as my time here at the Gettysburg Times comes to an end, I want my final Reporter’s Notebook to make sense and wrap up how I’ve felt during my eight-week stint at the paper.
Sure, the extent of my “fans” are probably my family and anyone else who I force to read my articles, but I want my final piece for the Times to wrap up any loose ends and fulfill both my “fans” and myself.
When I entered the newsroom in May, I had no idea of all the stories I would cover. I have created an extensive clip portfolio filled with feature stories, breaking news briefs and just about everything in between.
The purpose of an internship is to get experience in the professional world before completing your education. This real-world experience helps a student to decide whether or not that career is right for him or her.
Being in a “real newsroom” was very different than the campus newsroom I was used to.
But I can happily report that I loved every minute of it.
Thank you to the members of the Times staff for making me feel so welcomed and for all of the advice, tips, good conversations and story ideas.
And to anyone else who has read this far, thank you for the opportunity to write about your community. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience!
Michael Cooper-White
Every few weeks, I browse the new books shelves in our Adams County library. Invariably, there are gems in both the fiction and non-fiction sections.
One of the best I happened upon recently was Art Cullen’s “Storm Lake, A Chronicle of Change, Resilience, and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper.”
In 2017, Cullen was awarded the Pulitizer Prize for editorial writing in the Storm Lake Times. Week after week he doesn’t dodge the big issues facing an Iowa town about twice the size of Gettysburg.
When Latinos, Laotians and other immigrant groups arrived in large numbers to work at the local beef plants, Cullen urged his fellow townsfolk to open their arms in welcome. After big agribusiness used unscrupulous tactics that threatened small farmers, the editor fearlessly called them out.
When his son Tom said he was coming home to join the paper’s staff, Cullen sent him a letter of advice. “A pretty good rule,” he wrote, “is that an Iowa town will be about as strong as its newspaper and its banks.”
Like our Gettysburg Times editors and writers, Cullen “gets it” in terms of how a local newspaper does far more than tell what’s going on. “The best journalism builds community,” he concludes.
Madison Hirneisen
This week was my last week as an intern at the Gettysburg Times.
I can truly say I am so grateful for the opportunity I had to intern here for the summer. When I started eight weeks ago, I was not sure what to expect, but the experience I have had has been wonderful. I am so thankful for the opportunities afforded to me an as intern here.
I have to say a huge thank you to Alex Hayes for giving me an opportunity to be a part of the Times this summer. I also want to say thank you to the staff at the Times for making me feel so welcome with their kindness. Thank you for all you do daily to faithfully report the happenings in our area.
Interning at the Times has given me an opportunity to learn, grow and sharpen my skills. Having this internship stretched me in positive ways and showed me the uniqueness of the area I’ve called home my entire life. I feel lucky that I was able to meet many in the community who have a great story to tell.
I am truly grateful.
Jim Hale
Carnivals are fun, but they are also a vivid reminder of a significant issue in our community.
I had the pleasure of shooting photos Thursday at United Hook & Ladder’s Firemen’s Fair. And I live near Gettysburg’s Rec Park, site of the recent Gettysburg Fire Department Carnival.
Preparing for and staffing events like these require massive amounts of work, and carnivals are far from the only fundraisers fire companies offer year-round across Adams County, from dinners to bingo games.
But, great as these events are, they add to the burdens volunteer firefighters bear on behalf of all of us.
Not only do volunteers run into burning buildings, not only do they free us from mangled vehicles and rush us to the hospital, not only do they clean up engines and equipment after the emergency work is done, not only do they jump out of bed or leave holiday dinners to answer calls, not only do they complete many hours of training every year, but they also have to plan, staff, and clean up after countless fundraising events.
They are too dedicated to complain. They simply carry the load and invest the hours. They need and deserve our support.
And that support needs to be financial. The sheer number of fundraising activities proves the level of need. A ladder truck can cost $1 million, plus everything else a company needs, from hoses to protective gear.
Residents should consider making donations and buying ambulance memberships. Municipalities have the option of increasing property taxes slightly to support volunteer fire companies.
In 2017, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs issued a stark warning about what could happen if volunteer fire companies wither away due to lack of support and have to be replaced by paid personnel.
“If you think school taxes are high, just double them,” he said.
P.S. — Let me echo Vanessa and bid farewell to our interns, Hannah and Madison. We’ll miss you!
Holly Fletcher
I read this week that a New Jersey man has promised to give his neighbor’s dog a steak for chasing a black bear from his backyard. A home security camera captured the bruin pulling down a bird feeder for a snack just as the neighbor’s dog, Riley, raced into action. The dog slammed into the startled bear, which scrambled to escape. Good boy, Riley!
We have been dog-sitting this summer and our guests have included a Yellow Lab, a Croatian Shepherd Dog, a Bernese Mountain Dog, and a Miniature Dachshund (no, not all at once). Our senior dog has tolerated these visitors, but he’s used to having the house to himself and seemed to roll his eyes as each new friend arrived. All the guests have had loads of energy, but it’s the little wiener dog, Poppy, who would be the first to chase a bear from our yard. She has cleared the area of squirrels, birds, cats, bunnies and all sorts of varmints from the garden. She’s tiny, but fierce and still a girly-girl with her colorful little neckerchief and her brightly painted nails. Go, Poppy!
I’d like to add my best wishes to Madi and Hannah. It was so nice to have these energetic hard workers here for the summer, and it gave me more people to talk to! And I’d like to give a warm welcome to our new reporter, Annie. Look for her out and about in Adams County and make sure to say, “Hi!”
Charles Stangor
I continue to be surprised in life when I come across people who are inspiring. A couple of weeks ago, as a I was watching a soccer game, my attention was drawn to Megan Rapinoe.
Rapinoe was a midfielder on, and co-captain of, the United States women’s national soccer team that won the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The USA plowed its way through Spain, France, England, and the Netherlands, each soccer powerhouses, to win the gold.
Rapinoe is a player. She scored six goals in the tournament and won the tournament’s most valuable player award.
In the final, the Dutch were fleet and strategic. But when Rapinoe sent in the winning penalty kick, the Netherland’s goalkeeper stood helpless as she watched the ball speed into the net.
Rapinoe has met criticism because she knelt during the national anthem before a 2016 U.S. professional soccer game. She has said she did so in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, an NFL football player. Kaepernick refused to stand during the anthem to protest what he calls racial injustice and minority oppression.
I admire Rapinoe, not only because of her athletic skills, but also because she is not afraid to speak her beliefs and stand up for them. She is outspoken, poised, and intelligent in her public statements.
She is not perfect. She used an expletive at one point in a public statement. And she apologized for it later.
Rapinoe is a patriot, but she has expressed her displeasure with the current administration on a number of occasions. And she has expressed the reasons for her opinions in a straightforward way.
At the World Cup victory parade in New York City, Rapinoe gave an uplifting message.
“We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less, listen more, talk less. We got to know this is everybody’s responsibility,” she said. “It’s our responsibility to make this world a better place. Be more, be bigger, be better than you’ve ever been before.”
Andrea Grabenstein
Testing, testing-is this thing on? As the GT’s two interns wrapped up their last week, I started my first week as a full-time reporter. I could sense Hannah’s and Madison’s enthusiasm and dedication to their work from across the room, and I wish them all the best. I do hope they return someday when I’m not busy floundering along trying to log into my computer.
Enormous thank you to everyone at the Gettysburg Times for the warm welcomes as well as their support, patience and knowledge. I sincerely look forward to working with all of you.
Alex J. Hayes
Some areas never change. Adams County does not fall into that category. There are always new places and businesses to explore so locals do not get bored and visitors keep returning.
Last week, Ashley and I found a new wonderful spot — Boyer Cellars. It has been open a few years, but we just got around to checking it out.
Nestled in the Buchanan Valley, Boyer’s offers spectacular view of nearby orchards. Sitting on the deck is a relaxing experience that causes anything clouding your mind to get lost in the trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.