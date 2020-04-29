VISIT — The sculpture was commissioned by the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania and was placed in 1991. In 2019, a much larger version of Return Visit was placed and dedicated at the Lincoln Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois.
Standing just outside of the David Wills House on the square of Gettysburg, is a sculpture titled Return Visit. In this life-sized work of art, sculptor J. Seward Johnson, Jr. features Abraham Lincoln and a contemporary visitor to Gettysburg. Lincoln gestures toward the Wills House, where he stayed the night before delivering the Gettysburg Address, on November 19, 1863. The man standing with Lincoln holds a copy of Lincoln’s address, which clearly illustrates the contemporary relevance of Lincoln’s remarks. In the spirit of public awareness and prudent actions in the nation’s present emergency, both Lincoln and the man standing with him are currently wearing masks.
On his 1863 visit to Gettysburg, Lincoln focused on those brave individuals who had engaged in the Battle of Gettysburg. By most accounts his words that day, approximately 270 in all, stand out as one of the most memorable addresses ever delivered. Its wisdom, it humanity, and its prudent counsel have long rendered it virtually timeless.
