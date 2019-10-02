In November, Pennsylvania voters will have the opportunity to decide whether the Commonwealth should establish a victim’s bill of rights known as Marsy’s Law. I co-sponsored the legislation that will give voters the opportunity to vote on the measure.
Marsy’s Law was named for a tragic case in California in which Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Just one week after her tragic death, Marsy’s mother and brother were confronted by Marsy’s murderer in a grocery store. They were unaware the defendant had been released on bail. What the Nicholas family went through should never happen again.
