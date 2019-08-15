By the third day she was driving him nuts. She couldn’t get comfortable, and that was a source of growing discomfort for him. He questioned his decision to dog sit, but he had agreed, so he had to see it through. George and Mae were private folks. They had been his neighbors for years. There was a great deal of mutual respect and they were friends. They also appreciated each other’s privacy, which was probably one reason why they remained good friends. When George and Mae traveled, they often asked him to keep the dog and he usually did. When they came home, he always got the obligatory box of taffy, pound of fudge, or candle from the Grand Canyon.
Generally, Fido was not a problem. Their backyards touched, so she was familiar with him and always seemed comfortable. This time was different; there was something unusual in her behavior. At one point, he snapped at her, “Fido, that’s enough; you’re makin’ me nuts!” The dog looked at him with troubled eyes. For minute he thought she might be sick. Not able to make him understand, she slowly walked across the kitchen floor, laid down by the screen door and looked at George’s house. He got the sense that the dog was thinking, “this guy just doesn’t understand.” She was right, he didn’t.
Mae collected postcards, so she was a faithful sender. After three days when he didn’t get a card, he begun to wonder if everything was okay. Assuming they were on the road and knowing that they didn’t have a cell phone, trying to contact them was not an option. Then it dawned on him; he had no idea where they were, or when they were coming back. At first he assumed that he had just forgotten, then after wracking his brain for a few minutes, he realized that they had not told him. That was a bit unusual, but no real problem, they never stayed away more than a week. George was fussy about his lawn, and he trusted its care to no one.
On the fourth day, he got a call that pretty much explained everything. It was early in the evening. It was Mae. After asking how he was and if Fido was any problem, Mae explained that George was recovering nicely from knee surgery. He told her that he assumed they were on a trip. She laughed and explained that George didn’t want anyone to know. She said, “You know how private he is about such things.”
They continued talking for a bit, and when he used her name, Fido heard him. In something faster than a flash, the dog was beside him nervously alternating between a standing and a sitting position. It was obvious that the dog wanted to know what was going on. The dog needed to know if George was okay. Fido obviously could not talk, but she got her message across loud and clear.
Getting down on his knee he looked the anxious dog square in the eyes and said, “George is fine—he’ll be home on Friday.” Giving his words a few seconds to sink in, the dog dropped her head, walked back across the kitchen floor and stared across the yard at George’s house. On a hunch, he opened the screen door, and the dog walked slowly across the yards. She took her time as she walked around George and Mae’s house, checked everything out, then headed back to his place.
Once inside, she took a drink from a bowl next to the door, laid down, and went to sleep. And there was no question this dog was sleeping because she snored, loudly. That was the first real, peaceful rest she had had in days. The poor dog was exhausted, but comfortable. Over the next three days the dog was decidedly more relaxed and much more like the Fido he knew. Even though dogs can’t talk, he was convinced that this particular dog listens very well.
On Friday, Mae called to tell him that she was bringing George home during the afternoon. He asked if there was anything he could do. Mae said it would be great if he could bring Fido over after George was in the house and sitting down. When he did, he saw something that touched his heart. Almost as though this dog knew that George could not take one of the usual jump-up-and-greet-your-best-buddy welcomes, she walked over, licked George’s out stretched hand, breathed a loyal dog’s sigh of absolute relief, and calmly laid down beside George. Once again all was right in her world.
In an instant, a rather emotional instant, he had a whole new appreciation for the old phrase, “doglike loyalty.”
Happy Dog Days!
Dr. Mike McGough is a York College professor who lives in Abbottstown.
