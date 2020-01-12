Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I was involved in a rear end collision back in December. I was sitting behind a few cars that was headed west bound that had stopped waiting for another vehicle to make a left hand turn on to 3rd Street from Main Street in McSherrystown. I was stopped for several seconds when my vehicle was struck in the rear. I was on a straight roadway and it was daylight when the collision occurred. Since I am a retired law enforcement officer who had investigated approximately two thousand accidents during my tenure in law enforcement I would like to share what I know that causes accidents. One hundred percent of all accidents I investigated over the years were caused by driver negligence, not vehicle equipment failure. A big part of these accidents were vehicles struck in the rear by another vehicle. Again, driver negligence. The drivers at fault were given traffic citations for “failure to stop within the assured clear distance ahead” which are State of Ohio and city ordinances. Anyone who operates a motor vehicle shall maintain an assured clear distance behind the vehicle they are following. Stay off your cell phones, pay attention to other vehicles and pedestrians. In other words, keep your eyes on the road in the direction you are traveling. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of your vehicle and keep your mind on your driving. Doing what I have suggested will keep you from getting a traffic citation and may even save some ones life.
