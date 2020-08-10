School bells will (or should) soon be ringing. When the Framers put the Constitution together, they didn’t include education as a federal function or responsibility in Article I, Section 8. Not because it wasn’t important, but because it belonged primarily within the family level, or, for the poor, a local/township responsibility. It wasn’t until the 1830s that States began to normalize, formalize, and mandate public education for the masses. And in 1895, John Dewey, called “The Father of American Education,” and an avowed Socialist, set out to convert the Americas public education system into something more like the then-Prussian structure, where students were taught, not to be “educated” in the classical sense and to think their way through problems using logic and deductive reasoning, but to follow orders and commands unquestioningly, and respond to them obediently and unthinkingly.
It took a while, but Dewey’s dream eventually prevailed – to where, today, the typical college student is unable to pass the 1895 Salinas, Kansas 8th Grade Final Exam! Some samples: 1) A wagon box is 2 ft deep, 10 ft long, and 3 ft wide. How many bushels of wheat will it hold? (6 min.) Or, 2) “Find the interest on $512.60 for 8 months and 18 days at 7 percent.” (6 min.) Or, “Name all the republics of Europe and the Capital of each.” (6 min.) Or, “Define phonetic orthography.” (2 min.) Not only couldn’t today’s typical college student pass the exam, he or she likely couldn’t even identify why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.