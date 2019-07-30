As our nation celebrated its 243rd birthday earlier this month, some on the Left compared the festivity in Washington, D.C. to communist China and those annual May Day parades in the old Soviet Union.
Harvard Law School Professor Laurence Tribe on Twitter said that the D.C. revelries “resemblance to the days before Tiananmen Square is chilling.” Other Leftists claimed that the sight of American tanks and the flyover of a B-2 bomber is proof that martial law is brewing.
At George Washington High School in San Francisco, their Board of Education voted to paint over an 83-year-old, 1,600-square-foot mural of the Father of our Country saying that the painting was “racist.”
Such daily instances is life in Orwellian America.
Another happening that also has its roots where Tony Bennett left his heart and is another news story you will never see investigated and reported by the mainstream media are the growing Drag Queen Story Hours (DQSH) that perform at public libraries armed with a bookshelf worth of LGBTQ storybooks they read to children ages 3 – 8.
The Blaze reported the DQSH also includes pro-transgender stories that allow these children to lie on top of a man dressed as a tawdry woman.
Naturally, this is done in the virtuous name of promoting reading and, of course, tolerance. Rather, this is nothing short of propagandizing the LGTBQ agenda and what better audience to indoctrinate than young children.
In Orwellian America, “tolerance” means not only supporting these drag queen events at public libraries, but also applauding them.
The DQSH has since expanded to include a “drag queen makeup tutorial” for “tweens and teens” — children 9 – 19 years old. At a recent DQSH event at the public library of Lexington Park, Maryland, LifeSiteNews.com reported that their goal was simple as it was direct: “To capture their imagination and give kids positive and unabashedly queer, role models.”
At the Multnomah County Library system in Oregon, they aren’t only hosting the DQSH, but also the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” a group of men dressed up as Catholic nuns who mock the Catholic Church.
Rev. Mark Hodges acknowledged, “Their slogan is a ridicule of Jesus’ words to the woman caught in sexual sin. Instead of ‘Go, and sin no more,’ the men ‘queers’ have created their trademark slogan as, ‘Go forth and sin some more!’”
Not surprisingly, registered sex-offenders have already been caught performing their shtick at DQSH happenings that continue to fly under the radar of the mainstream press.
Just as disturbing is the fact that the American Library Association (ALA), the oldest and largest library association in the world, not only approves of such dealings taking place, but also has been active in promoting them across the nation.
“The goal is to normalize abnormal, sexually deviant homosexual behavior by enticing children to first: question their sexuality,” pro-life and family activist Georgia Kijesky told LifeSiteNews.
The more children see men dressing up as women, the more normal it will seem.
Libraries should be an impartial and unbiased venue where literacy is encouraged, and not sexual deviancy. Apparently, this is too much to ask as the emotional, physical, and moral well-being of America’s children is ignored all in the righteous and the virtuous name of tolerance and where simple common sense is exorcised.
A grassroots group dedicated to ending DQSH was censured from Facebook for posting what the social media titan deemed “hate speech” in yet another example of how such social media goliaths routinely squashes and censors conservative ideology and opinion.
At a recent ALA meeting, members of The Personhood Alliance, a group of independent Christian pro-life organizations who defends life from conception to natural death, and LifeSiteNews delivered nearly 100,000 signatures on two petitions protesting ALA’s continued promotion of the DQSH.
At the end of the day children would not be subjected to this outrage if their debased parents didn’t shuttle them there in the first place. Any parent who allows their children to attend such an event should be charged with child abuse and endangerment.
The religion of Leftism desires to replace biblical truth with moral relativism and with each and every hour of events like DQSH, they are succeeding.
