Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In reference to the Bud Nason op-ed of August 27 concerning the second amendment: even a blinkered right-wing poll-parrot of Mr. Nason's ilk can appreciate the fact that, if cities with restrictive gun laws still see an epidemic of gun violence, it is because guns obviously are sneaked in volume into those cities from elsewhere. It is testimony to the fact that the entire country is up to its neck in firearms (thanks to the persistence and deep pockets of the gun lobby), and lunacy prevails everywhere else. Unfortunately, those cities' laudable efforts to curtail the gun epidemic bring to mind an attempt to dig a hole on the beach and keep it dry during high tide.
On the topic of the second amendment as a whole, the text's opening phrase of "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State," was the basis for the Supreme Court rulings of 1876, 1939 and 1977 affirming that the second amendment is not to be read as a warrant for individual citizens to stockpile firearms. But then, a highly credentialed constitutional legal scholar like Bud Nason knows that.
Laurence A. Gregorio,
Gettysburg
Utter nonsense.
