T.W. Burger
It all started, you see, in the search for grits.
My buddy John and I like to sit down over coffee and talk about writing and things of the world, how much the world has changed, and whether we think those changes were worth the effort.
Results are pending.
At one point, quite a few years back, we decided it would be nice, at our weekly gabfest, if we could find a place where we could get decent grits.
For those of you mystified by Southern cuisine, grits are basically boiled cornmeal. The traditional variety is made from hominy, which is not a math question, but a way of treating the meal with some unpronounceable chemical process that turns it white.
Yankees confuse it with a hot cereal like oatmeal, cream of wheat and the like. They put milk and sugar on it and eat it for breakfast.
It’s not illegal, but we WILL look at you funny if you do that.
I am not Southern by birth, but I did grow up in Georgia and Mississippi, with mixed results. I grew up eating all sorts of interesting things, like crawfish (aka crayfish, mudbugs, freshwater lobster…. It’s all the same critter, though there are many subspecies.
Anyway, John was born in Maine, but he did live for a time near Norfolk (that’s in Virginia) and in some other places in the South, so he’s been trained to eat good stuff.
But I digress.
We found a place, but it closed. So, we went to another place, where we ate for years, until they started closing sometimes on Wednesdays, so we moved the group to our current eatery.
The group? We have grown to about half a dozen. We are former or present journalists, a retired professor of computer science, retired history teacher and school administrator, a businessman who sells stuff to re-enactors and living historians, and another guy whose profession escapes me but he’s smart as the dickens. We even have an expert on Thaddeus Stevens. (Go ahead: Google him. I’ll wait.)
We range in age from 90 to just under 50 (of course we call him “junior,” among other, less polite things.
We have an enormous amount of fun. And we talk for hours. This morning, I think John and I outlasted everybody else and talked for nearly five hours.
One of the few really great things about more-or-less retirement is getting to do this.
The irony is, we hardly ever order grits. But it’s nice to know it’s there.
Holly Fletcher
When I walk up front to greet customers here at the newspaper office, I am usually asked why my hand is so cold. Even during this week’s 90-degree temperatures, my right hand still suffers from what is known as Cold Mouse Hand.
I have spent many years sitting at a computer working with a cold mouse hand. The solution? Go outside in the steamy afternoon heat and wave the offending hand around one’s head, shaking it until the blood starts pumping. If anyone is looking out the window – such as our neighbors across the parking lot at Destination Gettysburg – it will surely entertain them. You’re welcome.
Sitting motionless at one’s computer for too long is bad for anyone. And I’d break my neck if I tried sitting on one of those exercise balls. So, I drink boat loads of H2O, which results in frequent trips to the ladies’ room. I also jog upstairs to the scary mezzanine, have meaningful conversations with our offset printing press (she’s older than me and sleeps during the day), and annoy my co-workers trying to be productive in their cubicles.
So far, so good. But I did receive a pair of finger-less gloves from one of our thoughtful readers, if all else fails.
D.K. Thomas
Our house doesn’t have central air conditioning, unfortunately. The heat has been nearly unbearable this week, and last. So, midweek I put a window AC unit in to cool a couple rooms, the rooms where the dogs normally hang out.
Never mind the rest of the house, the rooms I’m most often using, such as my bedroom, kitchen, dining room, office. Doesn’t matter if I’m dripping from the heat; keeping the dogs comfortable is what’s important.
Apparently though, some outside critters must have sensed the temperature difference and wanted to cool down, too. Or maybe they figured since I feed the hounds, guinea pigs and fish they could get a free meal from me.
A night or so ago, I opened the door when I got home from work, somewhere in the neighborhood of 3 a.m., and a tribe (or is it a herd, or maybe a flock) of toads crouching in wait hopped into the house in front of me.
My initial amazement caused me to leave the door hanging open way too long, allowing far too many of the little hoppy creatures to take off into the house, where they proceeded to scatter in myriad directions.
Hot on the toads’ trails was our resident black snake, determined to come right on in the house and snag himself (or maybe herself) some supper.
The snake has gotten somewhat accustomed to me insisting on petting him every time I see him, so he didn’t even flinch when I picked him up and redirected him away from the door.
But, that still left the toads. In the house. In the rooms where the dogs were staying cool. (Hey Canada, where’s a polar vortex when we could actually use one?)
By then the dogs noticed the invasion and mounted a defense.
It was pandemonium.
Dogs were barking loud enough to wake the dead two counties over. I was hollering, “Drop it! Don’t eat that!” None of them were paying a lick of attention to anything I was saying.
I was running around trying to catch the toads. The dogs were trying to snatch those not-so-tasty treasures from me.
I finally gave up on the hunt, opting instead to get some of the dogs out the back door into their play yard, and wrangle the rest of them into their overnight sleeping crates, freeing me to trail my prey without interruptions.
Eventually, I thought I had captured all of the invading horde, finished tucking in the dogs for the night (they require kisses, hugs and cookies before they can settle down after I get home from work), and sat down to snack on some watermelon, and watch a little TV until all the fur kids were settled soundly in dreamland.
That’s when it appeared from behind the television, the tiniest toad I’d ever seen, about as big around as a dime, and the dangedest thing I ever did try to catch. I chased that monster all over the room, trying to scoop it up, and it would just hop right between by fingers every blasted time.
Finally, I opened the back door to the dog yard, and using a broom, swept him out. By then, the dogs were wide awake again, and baroooing (the sound hounds make) complaints that they too weren’t in on the action. After evicting the little hopping fiend, I had to redo the entire doggy bedtime ritual to get everyone to settle down for a sound night’s sleep. By then, the sky was already turning light, and I had to trudge upstairs to my hot, non-air conditioned bedroom for a few hours of sleep.
I hope the backyard snake makes lunch out of that terrible tiny toad.
Vanessa Pellechio
This job at the Gettysburg Times pushed me in ways I never thought possible. From working in the same room as President Barack Obama to interviewing inmates, being a reporter at a daily newspaper has been full of surprises.
It also led me to the love of my life that I get to marry in a few weeks.
It isn’t just the job that makes me so passionate about journalism, but it is this community. Seeing the love and dedication people have for Adams County easily made me feel a part of this welcoming community.
I am not very good with goodbyes, so I rather share the happier times of my career here.
I still vividly remember driving with photographer Darryl Wheeler on U.S. Route 15, where he showed me every single fatal crash on that highway. That sounds morbid, but it was the first time he really opened up with me.
Darryl is my best friend here in the office, and I don’t know what I’ll do without his snow weather reports. I am convinced he is better than all those meteorologists.
He is the heart and soul of this office, and I don’t know a more caring person who comes anywhere close to how dedicated he is to his work.
I have been here at the Gettysburg Times since January 2014, but I have been writing for newspapers since my freshman year in college.
As much as I would love to work here forever, it wasn’t a reality for growth in the future.
Public relations became another passion of mine when I worked for a local business on a part-time basis.
I found an amazing job opportunity that will allow me to utilize those skills I’ve acquired and my writing abilities.
I’m excited to announce more details about my new position in the coming weeks.
I need to thank every reader, county official, municipal leader, and resident who took a chance on me to share their stories. Every one of you helped me grow into the strong person I am today, and I’m forever grateful to have met all of you.
I will be around for three more weeks, so please do not hesitate to get any story ideas to me before I depart.
Charles Stangor
It was 40 years ago that I first attended a show by the British singer and songwriter Elvis Costello.
The venue was the Longhorn Bar in downtown Minneapolis. In addition to local groups, the bar hosted a lot of young bands, like Costello’s, who were honing their material on their early national tours.
It was a small club, and the crowd was not big. Costello spent some time in town and got to know some people I knew.
Flash forward 40 years, and it’s somewhat the same experience. Costello spent a few days in Gettysburg this week before his show at the Majestic Theater on Wednesday night. He stopped in at the Garry Owen and took a tour of the battlefield.
Needless to say, the show brought back a lot of memories for me.
Costello is still young at heart, and his songs are melodic and insightful. He has kept himself fresh over the years by writing new material in many genres and performing it with a lot of people. Costello once filled in for David Letterman on the Late Show with David Letterman.
Costello and his band, the Impostors, rehearsed their show for their upcoming “Just Trust” tour at the theater in the days before the show. New-wave singer/songwriter Blondie will be headlining with them.
Wednesday night was the kick-off for the tour, which goes next to the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, at the site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival. But that’s a whole other anniversary celebrated this year.
I could never have imagined that Elvis Costello would play in Gettysburg, and we owe many thanks to the Majestic Theater for getting him here.
I am spending this weekend reminding myself how lucky we all here in Gettysburg are to have the Majestic and the many other music and arts venues in town.
Andrea Grabenstein
Hello dear readers, welcome back to another fabulous week of small town newspaper-ing!
To stay optimistic in a blazing inferno that is the east coast’s existence right now, I’ve decided to compile a list of positives, (Apologies in advance if this “Reporter’s Notebook” ends abruptly, I seem to be dripping on my keyboard.)
1) Appreciating A/C when you find it.
2) No snow to shovel.
3) At least we’re not where I used to live in in Texas, where jeans are a necessity unless you want the mosquito population to devour you to the bone like piranha.
4) Community togetherness. (Hey old lady, that last Hello Kitty misting fan is MINE)
5) New recipes involving ice cubes.
6) Saving money on gas by frying food on the sidewalk.
7) The existential threat of collapsing of heat stroke forces me to confront my own mortality and keep consistent self-well-being checks as well as keep my feeble body hydrated with life giving water, arguably supplying better care than the usual stream of coffee and Red Bull.
8) No snow to shovel!
9) What was I talking about again?
Real talk though, I’m grateful for every sidewalk-sticking moment in Gettysburg. I love growing acquainted with the town and all the people. Thanks to everyone at the GT for their continual support and encouraging attitudes; ya’ll are the only cool-down I need.
Now if you excuse me, I’m going to go reapply my sunscreen and check on my elderly neighbors.
Alex J. Hayes
I discovered something fascinating this week in my travels around town.
It’s not uncommon to find me unwinding at the Garryowen Irish Pub after work. It’s a friendly bar with a great atmophere and cold beer.
Considering how often I am there (which is not so much that anyone should be concerned), I was surprised by what I found on Thursday. Even more embarrasing is the fact that my find was clearly displayed on the front page of this newspaper a few months ago. I knew about it, I just never wandered back to the dining area to see it myself.
Bright pieces of art by Hannah Meeson fill every wall. Art hanging in the Owen is nothing new, but Meeson’s work stands out from other shows because every piece has a small card that explains how she was feeling when she created it.
Meeson’s work is at the Owen until the end of this month. Don’t miss it like I almost did.
