Possibly one of the least understood provisions of the Constitution deals not with the 1st Amendment’s restriction on Government about establishing (a State) religion, but, at least as important, its restriction against “prohibiting the free exercise thereof” (our freedom of religion). And, since the 14th Amendment effectively extended the entire Bill of Rights to the several States, the freedom of religion requirement applies to them also, and their internal and local government structures as well. Thus, local governments cannot prevent citizens or institutions from honoring their respective denominations’ religious events and practices, so long as those events and practices don’t curb or curtail the rights of others. And those who do, despite any good intentions not to anger the prohibitors, do so in direct violation of the Constitution itself.
This week, we observe Christmas, i.e., the birth of Christ – and there’s an added bonus: It gives us an opportunity for respite (however brief) from the spectacle of what politics in America has sunk to. It’s more than a bit puzzling for a Speaker of the House to dedicate her entire Speakership to impeaching the President, then to hint that maybe she will, but maybe she won’t, comply with the Constitution and forward the Articles of Impeachment she spent so much of her time and energy (and our tax dollars) on, to the Senate. Along with which, she wants to dictate to the Senate the terms and conditions under which she will allow that Senate to carry out its constitutional responsibility. (Maybe no one’s told her that, under Article I, Section 3, “The Senate shall have the sole power to try all Impeachments,” and in Section 5, “Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings, punish its Members for disorderly Behavior, and, with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member.”
