John Adams famously said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” As we all know, by “moral and religious” he didn’t mean churchgoers necessarily, but people who respect God and try to live by His precepts and the Golden Rule. Adams well understood human nature, including that Man not only can but will make mistakes – both intentionally and otherwise. Greed is identified as one of the 7 Deadly Sins, not only because it’s so common, but also because it hurts so many innocent victims. This was part of why the Founders and Framers included “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” in their identification of impeachable offenses by elected (and appointed) government officials. And, by “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” they especially meant violation of the public trust – including both financial and non-financial violations.
Thus, even at the earliest, the Founders and Framers recognized and addressed, as best they could, two of the most deadly human weaknesses and threats to a country’s very existence, i.e., treason and greed – or corruption. One of the worst examples of unbridled greed is using the public coffers to benefit oneself and/or one’s friends, family, political allies, etc. Early on, few (or relatively few) went down that path, probably because too many people were watching. But as time went on, and those early Patriots died off, it got easier and easier to petition Members of Congress for financial favors, even to legalize the corruption called “lobbying.” These days, depending on one’s political party affiliation, setting up family members in high-paying sinecures for which they are patently not remotely qualified isn’t even worth mentioning, much less investigating.
