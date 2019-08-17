Michael Cooper-White
I have been piloting and flying in airplanes for over 50 years, and just learned this past week that Aug. 19 is designated as National Aviation Day. I was further amazed to discover it’s not like other recently designated national days but was declared on Orville Wright’s birthday in 1939 by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Many of us take air travel as much for granted as walking or riding a bicycle. We fail to realize it has only been some sixty years or so since air travel for the masses became widespread. And those of us with resources to fly the friendly skies are also likely unaware that only about 5% of the world’s people have traveled by air.
Among pilots there’s a common response to the question, “What makes an airplane fly?” Money! Contrary to common misunderstanding, many used small aircraft cost less than new automobiles. Flying clubs and partnerships bring earning a pilot’s license within reach of many. And for those who yearn to fly professionally, there’s never been a time with better job prospects than presently.
So, no, it’s not money that makes a plane fly. Nor is it the engine that’s essential for flight. Those of us who pilot gliders know that given the right conditions an aircraft can fly hundreds of miles and many hours without a motor and propeller out front or jet engine behind.
It’s the wing that does it! In particular, it’s the shape of the wing. Curvature of the upper portion means air flows faster over the top than underneath. The Swiss mathematician Daniel Bernoulli discovered in 1738 that faster airflow causes lower pressure. So, the wing literally “lifts” the airplane.
Just thought you’d want to know, in case you didn’t, as you prepare to celebrate N.A.D. on Monday!
Adam Michael
It only took 25 minutes to get from the first cul de sac on Twin Lakes Drive to James Gettys Elementary, even with several stops for students along the way.
Yet, somehow, as I reflect on my childhood education, most of the memories that come flooding back take place on one of those battered, textured, vinyl army-green seats.
The first day of school was nerve-wracking, but hopping on a bus full of (gulp) sixth-graders who could smush me into grape guts was what really had my hairs standing on end. Fortunately, we’d come to learn that as long as we didn’t mess with the pecking order — big kids in the back, squirts in the front — we’d remain invisible. All of us that is, except for Andy Maitland, who knew enough cool kids to sit eight rows back.
Nancy, our bus driver, never had much to say, even when we made up songs celebrating her frizzy hair and expert driving skills. We brought her cookies for Christmas to make up for our shenanigans.
My parents tried and tried to teach me to tie my shoes, but my unwillingness to take one word of their advice left me in knots. Fortunately, another neighborhood friend, Joel Hill, knew a clever rhyme about a bunny playing by a tree who eventually jumped in a hole. Then he somehow applied it to whirling my laces around just so, and that got the job done lickity split!
When Walkmans came into fashion, everyone made mixed tapes and listened to their favorite jams rather than suffer through 98 YCR on the radio. “The Sign” by Ace of Base, “Under the Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers and “Rumpshaker” by Wreck-N-Effects had me feeling fresh before checking into Mrs. Neibler’s second grade class, even with the new glasses that made me look like a dork.
When we took off the headphones and began listening to one another again, many of my friends had gained a new vocabulary. We had the right. We’d matured. Now we were fifth graders.
The first time my friends convinced me to swear, I felt as if God himself were about to blast through the metal, rounded ceiling of the bus to swiped my tongue straight out of my mouth. I saw my parents’ disappointed faces as I uttered the words in the protected confines of the back of the bus, but let it fly anyway. Though I do alright in public, I haven’t learned to kick the habit since.
Jim Hale
Adam’s school-bus recollections prove the old saw, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
He’s talking about middle school the 1990s. But the green vinyl, anxiety about where to sit, and rounded roofs were already there in the 1970s, when I rode the bus to high school back in Chicagoland.
The problem was, there was no way to escape the driver’s radio choices. There was no Walkman. The closest thing was a transistor radio the size of paperback book, with a silvery collapsible antenna that extended out to sword-blade length. But, even if you brought your radio, its tiny, tinny speaker would have to compete with the bus’s louder but still awful speakers. Yes, earbuds existed, but they were lousy and bulky, and only went in one ear. That’s all you needed because most broadcasts were not in stereo.
The songs I recall hearing every morning (with my shoulder-length hair sometimes frozen solid after standing at the bus stop, because boys didn’t use hair dryers after they showered) were “Dream Weaver” by Gary Wright, “More Than a Feeling” by Boston, and “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band. I heard them over and over and over.
I still like the first two. You basically cannot go wrong with Boston, whose music I enjoy almost as much as Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, early Rush, and Pink Floyd, if “enjoy” is the right word for Floyd.
But “Blinded” eventually became like a spike being driven into my eardrums (or maybe, given the title, my eyeballs). Whenever I hear that song now, I still flash back to being cold, sleepy, and uncomfortable in a crowded, jolting tube full of noisy teenagers, en route to a place that made me miserable.
Now, though, I think the bus driver was being nice. I don’t remember the person (it’s been more than 40 years!), but I suspect the driver was setting aside his or her own preferences in favor of playing the kids’ music.
Andrea Grabenstein
Every time I think I feel a hint of a cool breeze through my window, I step outside into the glare and disintegrate instantly.
Yesterday, I saw some fallen leaves, and got pretty excited because I’m starting to think everyone around me assumes I just naturally smell like this.
The only thing I’m not looking forward to is the dark mornings, biting wind, red ears, numb toes, the bleak midday gray sky, the sun coming up just to go back down four hours later, and-
You know what? Maybe summer can stick around for a little longer. Where can I find some fresh squeezed lemonade?
Alex J. Hayes
Two years ago, I was awakened by Ashley screaming, crying and shaking me. A vehicle struck our beloved Golden Retriever, Duncan.
We ran to the road to find our furry buddy unconscious, but I did not think we were knowledgable to know for sure all hope was gone.
We picked him up and ran him to someone we trusted, Dr. Jody Dickey.
At 6:30 a.m., she opened the door in pajamas and asked “what’s wrong?” Probably barely awake, she sprang into action.
Duncan had crossed the Rainbow Bridge upon impact. We suspected that before we put him in the car but we needed a trusted professional to confirm our suspicions.
Dr. Dickey prevented us from asking ourselves “what if?”
Dr. Dickey has been our 10-year-old Golden Toby’s vet since he was a tiny pup. She was also our wonderful black lab Callie’s first stop on her convoluted route to our house.
Dr. Jody is leaving our community to do what is best for her family. For many years, our community will remember the sacrifices she and her father, Dr. Dale Dickey, made for others to care for their four-legged family members.
Charles Stangor
I’ve never attended the Gettysburg Rocks music festival. Last weekend I got a chance to check it out.
Gettysburg Rocks spans a long weekend every February and August. As many as 150 live bands donate their time to play for the cause in venues in Gettysburg and the region. The event benefits Four Diamonds, a nonprofit that assists children with cancer who are being treated at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.
Four Diamonds funds support, treatment, care, medical expenses, and research.
I missed the action on Friday night, but I heard six or so bands in different venues in town on Saturday night. The musical menu included a lot of singer-songwriters, many who played original material. I also heard the fresh jazz-inspired improvisation of the stringed duo Secret Bandwagon and the eclectic “just plain fun” up-tempo vibes of Chuck Darwin and the Knuckledraggers, both of whom performed outside Ploughman’s Cider on the square. The K-Draggers did a memorable rendition of The Delmore Brothers “Blues Stay Away from Me.”
The Pike was rockin’ on Sunday night with groups performing on two stages at either end of the room, providing continuous music while eliminating the downtime of stage setup. The festival closed out with the lush harmonious melodies of Run the Willow, rhythm and blues-infused tunes from Lyve Bayte, and classic rock from the Jayplayers.
Gettysburg Rocks makes our town special. It’s a weekend full of music, fun, and charity. Admission to all shows is free. The time honored “pass the bucket” gives all who attend an opportunity to donate.
Thanks to the organizers, particularly Rob and Susann Simon, Mike and Sharon Calandrelle, and Rose Kelly for all the hard work they do to make it happen.
In case you missed it, Gettysburg Rocks will be back for their winter event in February.
