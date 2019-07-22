A natural act is protected, now.
“Breastfeeding in public is legal in all 50 states.”
Perusing news briefs, recently, I came across that startling headline regarding breastfeeding.
At first, I was thrilled, but my enthusiasm faded, instantly.
Seriously, can we still be trapped in such an adolescent attitude over mothers nurturing their infants in public places?
Apparently we are!
The news article explained that Idaho’s governor signed a breastfeeding bill, which took effect on July 1, 2018.
That means for a little over a year, nursing moms, who chose to feed their babies in public, have had the law on their side throughout the United States. Idaho was the last state to rule to protect a woman’s right to publicly breastfeed.
USA Today, in a July 25, 2018 article, reported, “As the last hold out state, Idaho bill sponsor Republican Rep. Paul Amador and father of a then 5-month-old son, called it shameful in this age that breastfeeding moms were offered no protection.
‘Personally, I find it disappointing that we’re in 2018 and we still haven’t passed this law in Idaho. I think we can take a proactive stance here through legislation to promote the natural bond and health benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child. I also believe the health and nutritional choices of our families are best left as decisions for our families, not our government.’”
Indeed!
However, it has been a struggle to reach a point where women do not have to worry about indecency charges for the act of feeding their young. In fact, in Utah, the next-to-last state to provide a law protecting breastfeeding mothers, Rep. R. Curt Webb (R), was adamant that there be a provision in the law requiring “mothers to have some degree of modesty” when they nurse in public.
Rep. Webb informed a local radio station, “[T]his seems to say, you don’t have to cover up at all. [I’m] not comfortable with that at all, I’m just not. It’s really in your face.”
It is sad that Rep. Webb is extremely discomforted by mothers performing the simple act of feeding their young, and doing it with the resources nature provides. The Representative and folks who share his discomforts might benefit by considering the following aspects of nursing cited by Upworthy, posted July 23, 2018.
“There’s nothing sexual about breastfeeding. Breasts are biologically designed for feeding babies. Yes, they have a sexual function, too — but so do mouths, and no one complains that people eat with their mouths in public. Two totally different functions that can, and should, be wholly differentiated.
“If you really don’t want to see someone breastfeeding, don’t watch. Moving one’s eyes a few millimeters in one direction is a whole lot easier than keeping a cover over a squirmy breastfeeding baby, and far more desirable than banishing a parent and baby away from people to eat.
“Breastfeeding parents already have enough on their plate. Having a baby is hard. Let’s give parents some grace and applaud them for keeping their tiny humans alive in whatever way they deem best — without forcing them to sit on public toilets to do it.”
“The right to food is a fundamental human right. Infants require frequent feedings. Where or when to breastfeed is — or it should be — a woman’s choice.” -Steven Nevada.
When we compare our nation’s attitudes towards breastfeeding with those of other nations, we appear very constrained about this life-sustaining act.
“Infants are more likely to be breastfed... ...in low and middle-income countries. Bhutan (99 percent), Madagascar (99 percent) and Peru (99 percent) have the highest nursing rates; Ireland (55 percent), the US (74 percent) and Spain (77 percent) have some of the lowest rates.” -Google, May 10, 2018.
Actually, economically poorer nations seem to provide stronger support for public breastfeeding than we do.
In this case, being a wealthier nation may be detrimental.
In the post World War II era — the 1950s — breastfeeding fell out of favor. Credit the invention of the glass nursing bottle in 1841 by Charles M. Windship. Obviously, it did not catch on quickly.
However, in the late 40s and 50s, during my infancy and childhood, nursing was nearly unheard of and definitely never seen.
In the 1970s, when I was a new mom nursing our three offspring, breastfeeding in public was taboo. In fact, the medical community was still discouraging nursing and routinely providing pills to dry up mom’s milk. Thankfully, the medical community now staunchly supports nursing.
Somehow, I managed to feed our son discreetly in public, when the necessity arose. (He was easy to keep covered.) However, most of the time I avoided being out when he needed fed. Keeping our daughters covered was also easy, however, on the occasions when they both needed fed at the exact same moment, being discreet was a phenomenal challenge. I never did figure out how to feed two at one time and keep everything under wraps — as it were. Plus, as was to be expected, with three children in tow, I had less control over scheduling outings.
Still, we all survived.
Over the last 16 years, I have watched our offspring and their spouses raise our 10 grandkids. Given my mule-headed determination to breastfeed our three children, four decades ago, you would assume that I would have been aware that public breastfeeding is still a fraught issue.
I plead being oblivious — grandkids can have that effect.
Even with our youngest — who is almost 9 months old — I really didn’t notice until a week ago when Grand-Kid 10, her family and I were all out at a local restaurant treating ourselves to dessert. GK-10 was suddenly famished. Naturally — as she should — her mom discreetly accomodated her.
Even so, both her mom and I flinched, looked furtively at other customers. Fortunately, all was fine. None of the customers or staff seemed to notice or to find it extraordinary if they did notice. Nevertheless, GK-10’s mom still felt self-conscious and she concentrated on keeping the blanket pulled over the baby.
Wouldn’t it be nice if my daughter could simply focus on tending her hungry child rather than worrying about the position of the baby’s blanket?
Back in the 1970s, when I was among the very few nursing moms in the area, I was naive about the future. I just assumed that by the time my wee ones grew up and had children of their own, nursing in public would be so commonplace that it would not be noticed. At least breastfeeding is common, now. That’s an improvement. Although, I do suggest folks not make new mothers feel guilty if they choose not to nurse. That choice is their absolute right!
Now, as I watch GK-10 graze leisurely through her feeding times, I flashback to my nursing days and I fervently hope that by the time GK-10 and her cousins have their own wee ones, no one will even glance at a mom nurturing her offspring in public.
However, that will require that we change our overall attitude.
“We’ve spent years treating nursing as some sort of obscene act.” -Steven Nevada.
In reality, breastfeeding is a natural, practical, healthy — and some might even say — sacred way to feed babies.
We must revert back to an era when nursing was considered normal.
We should aim to view nursing as a natural, acceptable part of day-to-day activities. In fact, we might even say that it should be viewed as a celebration of life!
