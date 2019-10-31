Act 98 of 2018 titled “An act encouraging landowners to make land and water areas available to the public for recreational purposes by limiting liability in connection therewith, and repealing certain acts,” may help offer more access to the considerable private land most of us can only drive by and admire. Hikers and wanders still would need permission, but maybe without the need to travel from one side of the county to the other to find a tree.

And that would be a good thing for would-be dinosaur seekers.

John Messeder is an award-winning environmental columnist and social anthropologist, and lives in Gettysburg, PA. He may be contacted at john@johnmesseder.com.