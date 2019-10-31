Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Some 66 million years ago, the last of the giant dinosaurs ended their 160-million-year reign as the giantist wanderers on the planet. But never fear; their bones became permanently encased in the future crust of the aforementioned cosmic sphere, waiting for future young archeologists to dig them up.
Apparently, a few of the smaller specimens walked around Adams County, imprinting their footsteps in the still sandy future stone to become, in one location, capstone atop a bridge over a creek below Little Roundtop. It’s difficult to imagine dinosaurs leaving footprints on the battlefield where thousands of soldiers yet unimagined would die in bloody grapple.
Act 98 of 2018 titled “An act encouraging landowners to make land and water areas available to the public for recreational purposes by limiting liability in connection therewith, and repealing certain acts,” may help offer more access to the considerable private land most of us can only drive by and admire. Hikers and wanders still would need permission, but maybe without the need to travel from one side of the county to the other to find a tree.
And that would be a good thing for would-be dinosaur seekers.
John Messeder is an award-winning environmental columnist and social anthropologist, and lives in Gettysburg, PA. He may be contacted at john@johnmesseder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.